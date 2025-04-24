Practicing Medicine Without License

BREMEN, Ind. (WOWO) — A Marshall County woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license.

Aurelina Kiefer, 38, of Bremen, is also charged with being a corrupt business influence. Both of those charges are felonies. She is also charged with a misdemeanor related to massage therapy licensure.

Neither Indiana State Police nor Bremen Police discussed the details of the case publicly. But, records show Kiefer had multiple business interests, which were all searched during the investigation.

Those included the Aurelina Spa, which is in Bremen and another business in Goshen.

A home on State Rd. 331 in Bremen was also searched.

The investigation began with the Bremen Police Department, whose officers asked for assistance from state police. The penalty for the level five felonies, with which Kiefer is charged, is six years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.