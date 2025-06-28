Hoosiers On Big Beautiful Bill

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Members of Indiana’s Congressional delegation are giving their thoughts on President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Among other things, it would extend the major provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which are set to expire at the end of 2025. It would reduce non-military government spending and would significantly cut spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid through stricter eligibility requirements.

Republican Erin Houchin is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 9th Congressional District. She spoke to conservative commentator Steve Gruber this week.

“There’s no one perfect, but this is a great bill. It’s a good start. I hope the Senate will quickly pass it. This will help us take on our biggest issue which is our fiscal cliff that we’re getting ready to hit,” said Houchin to Gruber.

Houchin believes this bill will put America on the path to prosperity.

“If we put these tax cuts in place and make them permanent, we will see the economy grow beyond where much of our expectations are set today,” said Houchin.

Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks has similar thoughts to Houchin on the bill.

“We’d be passing the biggest tax cut on working-class families and businesses that this country has ever seen,” said Banks in a video he posted on Thursday.

Banks says he likes the Medicaid work requirements.

“You shouldn’t sit at home and get free Medicaid if you can work. There is $175 billion to secure the border and have mass deportations. This is President Trump’s biggest win for America,” said Banks.

Even though the President has said that he would like to have the bill on his desk by the Fourth of July, he said Friday that deadline was not set in stone. The Senate may work through the weekend to resolve any issues with the bill.