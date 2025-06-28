June 28, 2025
Local News

Fort Wayne Connected Neighborhood Grants

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker announced Thursday that the Connected Neighborhoods initiative will give $1 million each to the Northwest Central and East State Village neighborhoods.

The $2 million grant, funded largely by Google’s purchase of land for its 800-acre data center, aims to revitalize the areas.

Northwest Central includes Bloomingdale, Hamilton, Nebraska, North Highlands, and West Central neighborhoods.

The funds will support improvements in connectivity and safety, the mayor’s office said.

Related posts

FWCS 2020 budget clocks in at $305M

Darrin Wright

Lake Tippecanoe drowning victim recovered

Darrin Wright

First Measles Case Confirmed in Allen County

Brian Ford

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.