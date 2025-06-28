Fort Wayne Connected Neighborhood Grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker announced Thursday that the Connected Neighborhoods initiative will give $1 million each to the Northwest Central and East State Village neighborhoods.

The $2 million grant, funded largely by Google’s purchase of land for its 800-acre data center, aims to revitalize the areas.

Northwest Central includes Bloomingdale, Hamilton, Nebraska, North Highlands, and West Central neighborhoods.

The funds will support improvements in connectivity and safety, the mayor’s office said.