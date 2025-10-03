City Plans 24/7 Homeless Shelter, Looks for Operator

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) The City of Fort Wayne is looking for nonprofit partners to help address homelessness in Allen County in a major new way.

The city’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services has released a formal request for proposals (RFP) for organizations interested in operating a future Homeless Services Center — a facility aimed at offering services currently unavailable in the community.

What’s Planned

The center will house two key programs:

A 24/7 low-barrier shelter for unsheltered men and women, with access to basic needs like food, showers, laundry, secure storage, and phone services.

A “safe parking” area, offering a secure place to sleep for individuals and families living in their vehicles.

The goal is to provide immediate support while helping people transition to permanent housing.

“We know our current system doesn’t meet the full range of needs,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “No single organization can solve this alone. That’s why we’re creating a community-wide effort that prioritizes safety, stability, and long-term solutions.”

What the City Is Looking For

The selected nonprofit will be expected to:

Operate a low-barrier shelter , meaning no restrictions based on sobriety, income, or past criminal history (within legal limits).

Use the coordinated entry system so client information can be shared across agencies.

Limit neighborhood disturbances while ensuring security for both clients and the surrounding area.

Focus on stability plans and housing solutions for every individual.

What’s Next

The city does not yet have a location for the center, but leaders are actively searching for a building to purchase and renovate. The city would own the facility, with a nonprofit running day-to-day operations.

Funding for the project will come from a mix of federal housing dollars and public-private support.

Key Dates

Proposal Deadline: December 5 at 5 p.m.

Technical Assistance Session: October 21 at 2 p.m., Citizens Square, Suite 320

Nonprofits interested in applying can view the full RFP and requirements at Engage.CityofFortWayne.org.

Questions can be directed to ohns@cityoffortwayne.org.