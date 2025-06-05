“Hotboy” Chatman In Handcuffs

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A man has been charged after detectives say they found over half a pound of narcotics, including fentanyl, and more than $12,000 in suspected drug money.

In late May, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department started investigating a suspected drug deal on Richmond’s south side. Detectives say they identified a suspect within three days.

On Monday, detectives searched the home of 32-year-old Davonta “Hotboy” Chatman. They say they found several ounces of fentanyl and cocaine.

This is Chatman’s second drug investigation in 2025. Detectives say they searched a different house in January, where they also found fentanyl and cocaine.

Combined, the two investigations seized more than 5.6 ounces of fentanyl, 3.2 ounces of cocaine, and over $12,000.

“Our deputies are doing a great job getting dangerous drugs off the streets in Wayne County,” WCSO Chief Deputy Alan Moore said. “This case is a strong example of what we can accomplish through persistent investigative work and the ongoing cooperation we have with other police agencies.”

The jury trial for Chatman’s first case has been rescheduled three times, but is now set for Aug. 5. The initial hearing for his second case is set for June 11.