FBI Serves Warrant In Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — FBI agents served warrants at a home in Shelbyville Thursday belonging to the owner of a theatre and the vice president of the Shelbyville Central Schools Board.

Sources close to the matter have confirmed that the warrants were served at a home located in the 200 block of West Broadway Street for David Finkel and stem from a child pornography investigation. Finkel is the owner of the Strand Theatre.

The theatre, which has been located along South Harrison Street in Shelbyville for more than 100 years, had resumed operations in early May after previously announcing that the venue would close because of insurance coverage issues.

Based on Finkel’s LinkedIn page, he is also listed as the owner at 251 Consulting and is a member of the following boards for the City of Shelbyville:

Ambulance Board

Board of Public Works and Safety

GIS Board

Utility Board

No other details have been released at this time.