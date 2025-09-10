Whitley County Man Sentenced To 420 Months In Prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Joel J. McClure, 38 years old, of Columbia City, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children, announced Acting United States Attorney M. Scott Proctor.

McClure was sentenced to 300 months in prison for the count of sexual exploitation of children, and a consecutive term of 120 months imprisonment for committing that offense while being a registered sex offender, for a total sentence of 420 months, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, McClure used the internet to solicit a fourteen-year-old girl to produce and send him child sexual abuse material, which he then shared with others on the internet. McClure then lured the child to meet with him in person and provided her vape pens and THC gummies in exchange for sexual contact. McClure was a registered sex offender at the time of this offense, having previously been convicted of an offense against children in Texas.

“Joel McClure is a sexual predator of the worst kind,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Proctor. “He abused a child in Texas, was convicted of that crime, and was required to register as a sex offender. Yet those severe consequences failed to deter him from ensnaring another child in his web of lies and then exploiting that child for his own perverse gratification. In other words, he has shown that only a long prison sentence will keep our families safe from his depredations. Thankfully, the exceptional work of this Office and our Project Safe Childhood partners secured a 35-year sentence that will lock him away in a place where he can do no more harm to our nation’s children.”

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of the crimes committed and the lifelong impact they have on victims,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “The FBI will never stop working to protect children and hold predators accountable – we will relentlessly pursue anyone who seeks to harm the most vulnerable among us.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department/FBI Task Force with assistance from the Cook County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Department, the Schaumburg (Illinois) Police Department, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police, the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Cook County (Illinois) Prosecutor’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.