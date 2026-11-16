HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office is ending its contract with surveillance technology company Flock Safety, citing customer service problems, equipment issues and a lack of communication.

According to WANE 15, Sheriff Christian Newton sent a formal letter to Flock notifying the company of the decision and requesting that the contract end December 31.

Newton said repeated attempts to reach the company by phone and email resulted in little more than automated responses, with virtually no meaningful communication or support.

Two Flock cameras used by the department are also out of service after being vandalized. Replacing them would cost about 900 dollars each.

Newton told county commissioners he cannot recommend spending additional taxpayer money to replace the equipment without assurances it will be protected from further damage.

He also raised concerns about the need for greater public clarity surrounding the regulation and use of the technology. Potential changes at the state and federal levels could affect how information is collected, shared and protected.

Newton said the decision does not rule out using Flock or another similar service in the future, but reliable equipment, responsive customer support and greater public trust would be necessary.

Huntington County joins several other northeast Indiana communities that have ended their Flock contracts, including Fort Wayne, Kosciusko County and Noble County. Whitley County has chosen to continue using the company’s services.