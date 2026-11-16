INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has released its legislative priorities for 2027, focusing on economic growth, workforce development and infrastructure.

The organization says its agenda is intended to help Indiana remain competitive while creating opportunities for businesses and workers.

Among the priorities are preserving Indiana’s tax structure, passing legal reform to lower costs for families, increasing funding for economic development and improving roads.

The chamber also wants sustained funding for child care, additional career-readiness preparation, investments in public health, more workforce housing and responsible large-scale development, including data centers.

Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders says economic growth is a major focus, particularly as companies consider expanding or establishing operations in Indiana.

“Data centers and other large-scale projects can be a strong addition to Indiana, and we want to encourage that investment,” Sinders said. “At the same time, communities understandably want to know what these projects mean for them, particularly when it comes to energy, water and other infrastructure needs.”

Sinders says businesses in advanced manufacturing, life sciences and energy are among those looking at the state for major projects. She says Indiana needs to ensure its infrastructure, energy supply and policies can keep pace with that growth.

The chamber also wants more Hoosiers prepared to take advantage of the job opportunities that could come with those investments.

The organization says its priorities are centered on helping employers expand while creating greater economic opportunities for Indiana families.