FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne drivers can now get information about local road closures and restrictions through Apple Maps, Google Maps and Waze following the city’s transition to a new traffic information platform.

The Fort Wayne Public Works Division says the new interactive map will feed road restriction information directly into the popular navigation apps. The information is also available through the city’s website.

The platform includes details about road closures, lane restrictions, detour routes and how long work is expected to last. Drivers can also find information about construction, utility work and maintenance activities, along with contractor or department contact information.

The map also includes Indiana Department of Transportation road closures, restrictions and live traffic cameras.

The new platform replaces the city’s former Trec the Fort system, which will redirect users to the updated map.

Drivers can also create an account to receive email notifications about traffic restrictions. Alerts can be customized by location, with daily, weekly or monthly delivery options.

The new traffic map is available at cityoffortwayne.in.gov/Live-Traffic-Map.