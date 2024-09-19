September 19, 2024
Huntington schools on eLearning Thursday after threat

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Huntington County Community Schools are holding an eLearning day Thursday after what officials call a “potential threat” to a district school.

Superintendent John Trout said administration was made aware of a threat after school on Wednesday about a student threatening to bring a weapon to Huntington North High School.

Police have been working with the district to investigate and found more social media posts believed to be related.

Trout ensured the public that the district will release findings after the investigation is over.

