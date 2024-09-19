Fire tears through SE side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A fire tore through a home on Fort Wayne’s southeast side early Thursday morning.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house on Euclid Ave. just after midnight. Crews arrived and found a small, one-story home with fire in a bedroom at the front of the home.

One person was home and got out before firefighters arrived.

The blaze was under control in about 15 minutes and the house suffered moderate damage from smoke and fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.