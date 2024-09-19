September 19, 2024
Local News

Fire tears through SE side home

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A fire tore through a home on Fort Wayne’s southeast side early Thursday morning.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house on Euclid Ave. just after midnight. Crews arrived and found a small, one-story home with fire in a bedroom at the front of the home.

One person was home and got out before firefighters arrived.

The blaze was under control in about 15 minutes and the house suffered moderate damage from smoke and fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related posts

Two Citilink buses involved in crash south of downtown

Ian Randall

Indiana set record with 33 percent early voting in election

AP News

Three Rivers Festival’s Junk Food Alley to be featured in upcoming episode of Carnival Eats

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.