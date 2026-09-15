Husted leads bill to limit international athletes on college sports teams

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — U.S. Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio is joining a Michigan congressman in introducing legislation aimed at protecting college sports opportunities for American student-athletes.

Husted and House Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg introduced the Training and Education for Americans Members in University Sports and Athletics, or TEAM USA, Act.

The bill would limit international student-athletes to no more than 20% of a varsity sports team’s roster at colleges and universities that participate in federal student aid programs.

Under the proposal, schools would also have to report international student-athlete participation on each team annually to the U.S. Department of Education and the applicable athletic association.

Husted said American student-athletes should come first as Congress considers the future of name, image and likeness, or NIL, money and college sports.

Supporters of the legislation say the number of international student-athletes receiving scholarships has nearly tripled since 2001, from about 8,945 to roughly 25,000.

The bill would also allow every team to roster at least one international student-athlete if it chooses.

If approved, the legislation would take effect beginning with the 2029-30 academic year, giving schools time to adjust their recruiting practices.

Supporters also say the measure could strengthen the American Olympic development pipeline. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, 65% of Team USA athletes were current, former or incoming NCAA student-athletes.