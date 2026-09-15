Laketon man charged after fatal Wabash County crash

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Laketon man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a juvenile passenger in April.

Indiana State Police say Jonathan T. Patton, 19, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Caprice southbound on County Road 700 West, just south of County Road 850 North, shortly after 6 p.m. April 29.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. A juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Patton was flown to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, Patton was charged with operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance causing death.

A warrant for Patton’s arrest was issued Friday, Sept. 11. Police say he turned himself in Monday, Sept. 14.

Investigators initially suspected intoxicants and excessive speed contributed to the crash.

The criminal charge is an accusation, and Patton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in