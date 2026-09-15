September 15, 2026
Local News

Vance Avenue to close for two days for water main repair

by WOWO News0
(Supplied by/ City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Vance Avenue will be closed to through traffic for two days as Fort Wayne City Utilities crews repair a water main.

The closure begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, and will affect the two-block section of Vance Avenue between North Anthony Boulevard and Buena Vista Drive.

The repair is expected to take two days.

Access will remain available for residents who live in the affected section of Vance Avenue.

Drivers traveling eastbound or westbound should use Glenwood Avenue between Buena Vista Drive and North Anthony Boulevard as an alternate route.

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