Fire damages BakerStreet Steakhouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A fire broke out inside the kitchen of BakerStreet Steakhouse on Monday night.

And that fire left minor smoke and water damage. Firefighters say the restaurant was closing for the day when the blaze began in the kitchen ventilation system.

No customers were in the building and about 20 employees evacuated safely.

It took crews about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire in the ventilation duct and motor on the roof of the building.

It’s unclear when the restaurant will reopen.