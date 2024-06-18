I-69 on-ramp from US 30 to close Wednesday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – INDOT has announced an I-69 on-ramp closure as part of ongoing interstate construction.

Starting on or after June 19, crews will close the on-ramp from westbound U.S. 30/Goshen Road to northbound I-69. The closure is expected to last for one week. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Crews will be completing concrete patching and joint repair on I-69, as well as repaving the on-ramp.

During the closure, drivers should use the loop ramps at the U.S. 30/Goshen Road exit to access northbound I-69, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and drive distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.