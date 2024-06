ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Emergency crews responded to Lake Everett on Tuesday following a report of a stolen car submerged in the water.

The lake is located approximately halfway between Fort Wayne and Columbia City, north of Leesburg Road.

Crews began conducting searches around 7 a.m.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department, the West Central Fire District, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are involved with the rescue.