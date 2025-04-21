April 21, 2025
Fort Wayne Has A New Chief Of Emergency Medical Services

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Daniel Etzcorn was sworn in as the new District Chief of EMS for the Fort Wayne Fire Department in a ceremony yesterday.

Etzcorn is a 15-year veteran, having begun his career in 2010 in New Haven as a firefighter/paramedic.

He’s been with the Fort Wayne Fire Department for 10 years and has served as SCUBA Team Leader and has delivered training for Basic and Advanced Life Saving in addition to working for Three Rivers Ambulance Authority as a Paramedic.

Etzcorn will be responsible for the Fire Department’s delivery of medical care and will work as a liaison with local hospitals and ambulance providers.

