July 22, 2025
Local NewsOhio News

Crash in Ohio Leaves One Dead

by Macy Gray0
Source: bit.ly/1Krpk78 License: bit.ly/1S0IVkT

Medina County, Ohio (WOWO) – The Ohio State Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a fatal crash between an OSHP cruiser and a 27-year-old pedestrian early Sunday morning.

According to a release, the crash happened on I-71 northbound at State Route 83 and the Interstate 76 interchange in Westfield Township.

Troopers responded around 4:45 a.m. after reports of a person walking in the roadway on I-71 northbound near milepost 204.

At % a.m., the cruiser struck 27-year-old Daniel Westrich of Canton on I-71 northbound near milepost 206, troopers stated.

Westrich was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Related posts

Indiana county OK’s resolution endorsing Terre Haute casino

AP News

Water Main Work to Close Crescent at North Anthony

Dean Jackson

New Haven council could abolish city court

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.