Crash in Ohio Leaves One Dead

Medina County, Ohio (WOWO) – The Ohio State Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a fatal crash between an OSHP cruiser and a 27-year-old pedestrian early Sunday morning.

According to a release, the crash happened on I-71 northbound at State Route 83 and the Interstate 76 interchange in Westfield Township.

Troopers responded around 4:45 a.m. after reports of a person walking in the roadway on I-71 northbound near milepost 204.

At % a.m., the cruiser struck 27-year-old Daniel Westrich of Canton on I-71 northbound near milepost 206, troopers stated.

Westrich was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.