IDOC Confirms Inmate Death, Cause Under Investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind.(WOWO) — The Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the IDOC South Bend Community Re-Entry Center.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Christopher Nahas of Indianapolis, who was found unresponsive in his bed on Friday, October 31st. Authorities say life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

An autopsy, including toxicology testing, has been scheduled to determine the cause of death. The Indiana Department of Correction and State Police continue to monitor and investigate the circumstances.

No further details have been released at this time.