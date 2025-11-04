Former VP Cheney Dead at 84

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — Dick Cheney, former vice president and influential figure in U.S. politics, has died at the age of 84.

Cheney served as Secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush, leading the U.S. military during the Persian Gulf War, before becoming vice president under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. He played a central role in shaping policy on national security, energy, and the government’s response to the September 11 attacks.

Known for his discreet but commanding style, Cheney was widely regarded as one of the most powerful vice presidents in American history. He was involved in key decisions on Iraq, counterterrorism, and presidential authority, and remained active in politics after leaving office.

Cheney survived five heart attacks and received a heart transplant in later years. He is survived by his wife Lynne Cheney, and his daughters, Liz and Mary Cheney.

He began his political career in Wyoming, serving multiple terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and later as White House Chief of Staff under President Gerald Ford. Between his two periods in government service, Cheney worked in the private sector, including as CEO of Halliburton.

Cheney’s career spanned decades of service in government and politics, including work as a congressional fellow in 1968 and leadership roles at the Pentagon and the White House.

He passed away quietly, leaving behind a legacy as a figure who played a significant role in U.S. foreign and domestic policy across multiple administrations.