Illegal Alien Driver Involved in Fatal Jay County Crash

JAY COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A semi driver involved in a crash that killed four people in Jay County is in the United States illegally and has been taken into custody on an immigration warrant.

According to the Jay County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Bekzhan Beishekeev of Philadelphia was released to federal authorities Thursday morning. Sheriff Larry Newton confirmed the custody transfer to WPTA’s 21Alive News. Beishekeev had been in the United States illegally since entering over the U.S. Southern Border using a Biden Administration app for a smartphone in 2023. He was issued a Non-Resident CDL by the State of Pennsylvania and was employed by a trucking company out of California.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on State Road 67 near County Road 550 East. Investigators say a semi driven by 44-year-old Gert Pretoruis of Geneva slowed for traffic while traveling eastbound. A second semi, driven by Beishekeev, was also traveling eastbound and did not stop.

ISP says Beishekeev swerved into the westbound lane, colliding with a van driven by 55-year-old Donald Stipp of Portland. Four of the six people inside the van were killed.

The Jay County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 50-year-old Henry Eicher, 25-year-old Menno Eicher, 19-year-old Paul Eicher and 23-year-old Simon Girod, all of Bryant.

Stipp survived the crash, and a GoFundMe has been created to help with his recovery.

Following the crash, Governor Mike Braun and U.S. Senator Jim Banks posted statements on social media addressing the case. Banks cited concerns over immigration enforcement, while Braun also commented on border policy and public safety.

Indiana State Police say the crash investigation remains ongoing, and no additional charges related to the collision have been announced.