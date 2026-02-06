Puppy Love with a Purpose: ICAN Valentine’s Fundraiser Spreads Joy in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Love is in the air at the Indiana Canine Assistant Network as its annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser, “Puppy Love Valentine,” returns, offering a heartfelt way to celebrate the holiday while supporting a meaningful cause.

According to 21Alive, the fundraiser features curated gift boxes filled with candies and snacks, dog toys and treats, ICAN merchandise, artwork, and more. Buyers can also choose to have a service dog in training deliver the box directly to their door, or to a special someone.

Gift boxes range from $50 to $65 and are available for pickup, shipping, or delivery through Monday, February 8. Deliveries by service dogs in training will take place on Friday, February 13, and are available within a 30-mile radius of Fort Wayne, according to 21Alive.

All proceeds from the fundraiser support ICAN’s mission of pairing highly trained service dogs with children, adults, and veterans living with disabilities.

To purchase a gift box, click here.

More information about ICAN and its programs is available at icandog.org.