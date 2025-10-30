Illinois Governor’s Ask To Halt Immigration Crackdown For Halloween Dismissed

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Illinois Gov JB Pritzker’s request to “suspend” a Chicago area immigration crackdown during Halloween has been shutdown by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Pritzker made the request this week after federal agents deployed a chemical agent in a Chicago neighborhood preparing up for a Halloween parade. Neighbors said several children were affected and U.S. citizens were among those handcuffed.

The crackdown that started nearly two months ago has led to tense clashes and roughly 3,000 arrests across Chicago’s metro area, which includes parts of Indiana.

Pritzker says Illinois families “deserve to spend Halloween without fear.”

But Noem says immigration agents are keeping communities safe and blasted Pritzker’s request as “shameful.” She spoke to reporters in Gary, Indiana, after highlighting recent arrests.