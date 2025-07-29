Man Fatally Shot Over Weekend Identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified and made notifications to the next of kin of the deceased individual who was found in the 700 Block of Hathaway Road, Fort Wayne, Allen County, Indiana, at about 09:28 hours, Saturday, July 26, 2025.

He has been positively identified as 67-year-old Roger Marvin Swedzinski, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Roger Marvin Swedzinski’s Cause of Death is Multiple Gunshot Wounds and Manner of Death is Homicide.

Roger Marvin Swedzinski is the 25th Homicide for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2025.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.