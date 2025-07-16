INDOT Contractor Addressing Signal Issues At I-469 And Maplecrest Rd.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — INDOT announces restrictions due to a malfunctioning temporary traffic signal at I-469 and Maplecrest Road.

Traffic exiting northbound I-469 at Exit 29 will not be able to turn left onto southbound Maplecrest Road until further notice. INDOT contractors are addressing an issue with the electrical cabinet that controls the signal.

Once the cabinet issue has been resolved, traffic will once again be able to turn left after exiting northbound I-469.

Traffic heading north on Maplecrest Road will still have the ability to turn left onto northbound I-469 during this signal issue.

INDOT would like to remind drivers that a blacked-out or flashing red traffic signal should be treated as an all-way stop.