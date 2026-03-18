Police Say Man Arrested at Michigan City Church With Weapons and Explosive Devices

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WOWO)— Police say a man is facing multiple charges after officers arrested him at a church and discovered several explosive devices.

Investigators in Michigan City, Indiana say the situation began when a woman who had a protective order against the man contacted authorities and reported he was heading to a church with weapons.

Officers say they located the man’s red truck outside the church and took him into custody inside the building.

During the arrest, investigators say officers found several explosive devices in the man’s possession. Police say he attempted to flee during the encounter before being detained.

Authorities later searched the suspect’s home and say additional explosive devices were discovered.

Investigators also say the suspect allegedly planned to target another individual and members of that person’s family.

Police say the man is now facing multiple charges while detectives continue to investigate the case. Officials have not released additional details about the intended targets or the type of explosive devices recovered.