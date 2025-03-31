March 31, 2025
Cows Block Traffic

by Network Indiana0
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A truck carrying over 100 cows rolled over on I-65 in Northwest Indiana Friday morning.

Indiana State Police say the truck, which was hauling 127 cows, tipped over just after 8 a.m. on the northbound side near the I-80/94 interchange.

Luckily, the cows didn’t get loose. They were rounded up and safely moved into another truck.

All lanes are blocked, so drivers are being asked to find alternate routes. ISP also mentioned that road closures could last throughout the day.

The cause of the crash is still unclear, and there’s no word on any injuries.

