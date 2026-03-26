March 26, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana Attorney General Defends Richard Allen’s Conviction in Delphi Murders Appeal

by Macy Gray0
(Photo Supplied/ Indiana State Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is defending Richard Allen’s convictions for the 2017 murders of Abby Williams, 13 years old, and Libby German, 13 years old, in Delphi.

Allen, who was sentenced to 130 years in prison, appealed last year, challenging the police search of his home, his confessions while in jail, and the court’s decision to block certain defense theories, including Odinism and other alternative explanations for the killings.

Rokita’s office argues that Allen’s confessions were voluntary, the search of his home was legally justified, and the alternative theories are a “sideshow,” according to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

Allen was transferred to a maximum-security prison in Oklahoma in July and is unlikely to appear near any Indiana court proceedings. The Indiana appeals court has not yet set a deadline to rule on the case.

The Attorney General’s Office maintains that the convictions and sentence remain lawful and that all procedures in Allen’s case were properly followed.

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