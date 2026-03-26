Evansville Man Charged With Sex Abuse of 13-Year-Old

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – Authorities in Evansville have charged a man in connection with sexual activity involving a 13‑year‑old girl.

Police say 39‑year‑old Bryant Curry allegedly contacted the girl first on Snapchat, then continued communication through text messages. Investigators report that Curry arranged for a Lyft ride to bring the girl to his residence on East Gum Street.

The girl reportedly told Curry her age prior to the incident. Police say Curry later admitted to the conduct. He is now facing charges of child molesting, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Officials stress the importance of reporting suspicious online communications involving minors. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

Curry is currently in custody and awaiting further legal proceedings.