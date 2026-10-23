Indiana Chronic Absenteeism Declines as State Pushes New Strategies to Keep Students in Class

Elkhart, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana’s chronic absenteeism rate has declined for the fourth consecutive year, falling to just under 15% of K-12 students in 2026, but state education officials say attendance remains a serious concern, particularly among high school seniors and students struggling academically.

The latest figures presented to the Indiana State Board of Education Wednesday show the state continuing to recover from a dramatic rise in missed school days during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chronic absenteeism peaked at 21% in 2022, roughly twice the pre-pandemic rate.

Students are considered chronically absent when they miss at least 10% of the school year — the equivalent of 18 school days, or about three weeks of classes. Both excused and unexcused absences count toward the measure according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

The problem remains particularly pronounced among older students. Nearly 30% of Indiana high school seniors missed at least 10% of school days during the 2025-26 school year, raising concerns about student engagement, academic performance and preparation for life after graduation.

Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner told the board that student focus groups conducted by the Indiana Department of Education identified a lack of perceived relevance as the most common explanation students gave for poor attendance.

“They didn’t see the value,” Jenner said. “They could miss (school) and still make it through.”

State officials say that disconnect is driving efforts to make high school more meaningful by connecting classroom learning to students’ goals after graduation.

Ron Sandlin, the department’s chief innovation officer, said the high school attendance figures reinforce the importance of rethinking graduation requirements and expanding opportunities for students.

The state is developing diploma seals intended to connect students with educational and career pathways they consider relevant to their futures.

“As we engage more students and give more opportunities in their high school career, we will start to see those rates reduce at a disproportionate rate relative to the other grades,” Sandlin said.

Although the statewide rate is moving in the right direction, officials emphasized that chronic absenteeism remains closely tied to academic outcomes.

According to figures presented by Sandlin, 74% of students identified as chronically absent during the previous school year passed Indiana’s IREAD assessment. While that represents improvement over earlier years, the pass rate remained below the 90% recorded among students with stronger attendance.

The gap was even more pronounced in mathematics. Fewer than 19% of chronically absent students demonstrated math proficiency, compared with 45% of students who maintained good attendance.

Similar differences appeared in English language arts proficiency and college readiness. Only 21% of chronically absent students met college-readiness benchmarks, compared with 42% of their peers who missed fewer school days.

State officials also reported that chronic absenteeism is declining among several student populations considered at higher risk, including Black, Hispanic and multiracial students, English learners, and students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

Some Indiana school districts have reported especially sharp improvements.

Springs Valley Community School Corporation reduced its chronic absenteeism rate from 21% during the 2024-25 school year to 1.7% during the following school year. State officials attributed the turnaround to consistent communication with parents about district attendance policies.

Lawrence County Independent Schools also made substantial progress, cutting its rate from 31.4% to 16.3% in one year through targeted outreach to students who repeatedly missed classes.

The Indiana Department of Education tracks chronic absenteeism because of its strong relationship with academic performance. Officials are encouraging school districts to identify attendance problems earlier, report absences promptly, send reminder letters to families and intervene before students miss enough school to become chronically absent.

The discussion also raised questions about the role of the juvenile justice system and whether greater coordination with schools could help address persistent attendance problems.

Pat Maples, a State Board of Education member and former superintendent of Hamilton Southeastern Schools, asked whether county judicial systems were becoming involved to reinforce the consequences of excessive absences with parents.

“I think that’s a partnership that makes a difference for the school when juvenile probation gets involved, and all of a sudden it gets people’s attention,” Maples said.

The latest statewide decline suggests Indiana schools are making progress in restoring attendance patterns, but the remaining gaps among high school students and the measurable differences in academic performance underscore the challenges facing educators.

State officials are now emphasizing earlier intervention, stronger communication with families and educational pathways that give students a clearer reason to stay in school.