Indiana lawmaker calls for stronger flood preparedness ahead of 2027 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana State Rep. Beau Baird is calling for a more coordinated approach to flood preparedness across the state, arguing that investing in prevention could reduce long-term costs for taxpayers and communities.

In an October 23 newsletter titled The Cost of Waiting Until the Water Rises, Baird, who represents House District 44, outlined concerns about Indiana’s current approach to flooding and the need for better coordination among state agencies, local governments and emergency management officials.

Baird previously served on a two-year legislative task force examining drainage issues, floodplain mapping, infrastructure and regulatory responsibilities. He said the experience raised questions about whether any single entity is responsible for coordinating long-term flood prevention efforts statewide.

The lawmaker also pointed to lessons from the Netherlands, where he earned a master’s degree and later returned through the Council of State Governments and the American Flood Coalition to study flood management practices.

According to Baird, the Netherlands places significant emphasis on long-term planning and infrastructure decisions designed to reduce future flood damage. While acknowledging differences between the two regions, he said Indiana could benefit from a similar focus on prevention.

Baird argued that flooding creates financial consequences beyond properties directly affected by rising water. Damaged roads and bridges, agricultural losses, disrupted businesses and emergency response expenses can place additional burdens on local governments and taxpayers.

During the 2026 legislative session, Baird introduced legislation proposing a task force to examine emergency efficiency and resilience. He said his approach has since evolved, with a greater focus on establishing clear responsibility for coordinating flood preparedness efforts.

Baird emphasized that his proposal would not necessarily require creating another government office. Instead, he suggested assigning responsibilities within an existing agency or considering another structure to improve coordination between local and state officials.

He also stressed the importance of input from county surveyors, drainage boards, farmers and emergency managers who are familiar with recurring flooding problems in their communities.

Looking ahead to the 2027 legislative session, Baird said he intends to continue pursuing policies aimed at reducing flood damage and improving emergency preparedness.

He is also encouraging Indiana residents to share information about roads, bridges, farmland and neighborhoods that experience repeated flooding, along with examples of local projects that have successfully addressed drainage problems.

Baird said the goal is to ensure Indiana makes decisions now that could reduce damage, disruptions and public expenses during future flooding events.