July 30, 2025
Indiana News

Man Accused Of Murder In Elkhart Faces More Charges

by David Scheie0

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — The man accused in a deadly shooting in Elkhart is now facing an additional charge.

Prosecutors have added a gun charge against Nicholas Stanley, who is accused of shooting and killing Allen Cogswell at the Daylite Inn on Cassopolis Street back in June.

Along with the murder charge, Stanley now faces a misdemeanor for having a gun despite a past domestic battery conviction from 2013.

Court documents say Cogswell had sexually abused someone close to Stanley. He had been out of prison for about a month before the shooting.

