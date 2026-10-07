Indiana communities can apply for advanced nuclear designation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana communities can now apply for designation through the state’s Advanced Nuclear Ready Communities program.

The program, announced by Gov. Mike Braun, is designed to help communities prepare to host nuclear energy development, including small modular reactors and other advanced nuclear facilities.

The Indiana Office of Energy Development says the initiative is part of the state’s broader energy strategy and is intended to attract clean energy investment, support high-tech development and help provide reliable and affordable electricity.

Braun said the program gives local communities a roadmap for preparing for energy investment while creating potential opportunities in the state’s energy and manufacturing sectors.

All Indiana counties and regions, working with their cities and towns, are eligible to apply.

The Office of Energy Development has created a digital toolkit with templates, reference materials and educational resources to help local leaders through the application process. Community leaders are also encouraged to work with the office to assess their readiness and receive technical assistance before submitting an application.

Applications, supporting documents and information about a community’s interest in hosting advanced energy infrastructure can be submitted through the program’s online application.

Questions about the program can be directed to Nuclear@oed.IN.gov.