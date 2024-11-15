November 15, 2024
Statewide Silver Alert Has Been Declared For Mishawaka Woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WOWO) — The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Megan McGee, a 29-year-old Native American Female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Megan is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana and was last seen on Friday, November 15th, 2024 at 8:00 am.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Megan McGee, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.

