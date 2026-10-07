Fort Wayne divisions outline 2027 budget plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne city divisions outlined their proposed 2027 budget plans to City Council Tuesday, highlighting spending on roads, parks, public safety and community development.

The presentations included the Public Works Division, Parks and Recreation Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, Fort Wayne Fire Department and Community Development.

The proposed budget includes about $42 million in Public Works investments. That includes $31.9 million for streets, roads and neighborhoods, $6.7 million for sidewalks and alleys, $1.3 million for bridges and $2.1 million for trails.

The Parks and Recreation Department’s capital projects would receive $4.3 million.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is scheduled to have its 71st recruit class. The budget would maintain funding for 510 officers to patrol city streets.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department is also scheduled to hold a recruit class, its 100th, with the budget maintaining 375 firefighters.

Community Development’s priorities include neighborhoods, connectivity, housing, safety and economic growth.

Mayor Sharon Tucker and City Controller Pat Roller introduced the proposed 2027 budget last month.

City Council is reviewing the budget this month, with final passage expected later in October.