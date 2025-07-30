Whitley County Crash Results In Two Dead And Four Injured

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On Wednesday, at 2:40pm Troopers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post responded to a crash in Whitley County.

The crash happened on State Road 9 at the intersection of County Road 500 North.

A preliminary investigation shows a 2012 Dodge Avenger passenger car carrying six people was traveling south on SR9 near CR 500N when for an unknown reason, it crossed over the center line into the northbound lane.

After crossing the center line, the car hit a 2019 Ford F-350 pickup truck and trailer that was in the northbound lane.

The 2019 Ford was driven by JD Fishburn (51) of Columbia City.

The driver of the Dodge, has been identified as a 17-year-old of Huntington.

A passenger of the Dodge Avenger who did not survive the crash has also been identified by the Whitley County Coroner as 40-year-old Trinidad Vasquez of Fort Wayne.

The other four passengers of the blue Dodge were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment for injuries that range from minor to severe.

This crash is still under investigation, and there is no further information to be released at this time.