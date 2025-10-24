Braun Signals Special Session for Redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Mike Braun says he still expects to call a special session for Indiana lawmakers to redraw the state’s congressional maps.

The White House has reportedly been involved in talks with Indiana Republicans about the potential redistricting effort. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are said to be pushing for Indiana to add more Republican-leaning U.S. House seats, as part of a broader effort to strengthen GOP representation nationwide.

Braun says the move is about “leveling the playing field” against what he called heavily gerrymandered Democratic states. The governor did not specify when a special session might be called but said he remains confident it will happen before the 2026 elections.