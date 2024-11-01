Indiana Early Voting Surpasses 1 Million Mark Ahead of Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales announced today that over 1 million Hoosiers have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day through absentee mail ballots and in-person early voting.

This marks a significant milestone for the state, reflecting heightened civic engagement as Indiana citizens turn out to participate in the election.

Secretary Morales praised the high turnout and encouraged those who have not yet voted to make a plan to head to the polls, reminding them to bring a valid ID to ensure a smooth process. Morales also noted that absentee ballots must be received by county election offices no later than 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, and advised voters that wait times may be longer due to the high turnout.

Hoosiers can text ‘IN’ to 45995 with election-related questions, and more information is available at IndianaVoters.com.