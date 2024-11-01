Citilink Offers Free Fares on Election Day and Select Saturdays for Holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Citilink has announced it will offer free bus rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, to support voter turnout by eliminating transportation barriers.

Sponsored by AARP Indiana, this initiative covers all regular bus routes and paratransit (Access) services, ensuring that all community members can access the polls without charge.

“Voting is a fundamental right that strengthens our democracy and enriches our communities,” said Emily Gorman, Associate State Director of Advocacy & Outreach at AARP Indiana, as she emphasized the impact of the collaboration with Citilink to improve voter access.

Additionally, Citilink will also provide free bus fares on select Saturdays throughout the holiday season, with dates on Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14, and Dec. 21. These holiday fare-free days, backed by sponsors Ambassador Enterprises and Downtown Fort Wayne, aim to boost local shopping and increase community engagement, an effort that last year led to a 26% rise in Saturday ridership.

For details on free fare days and Citilink’s routes, visit their website or call Citilink customer service.