Indiana Man Charged With Multiple Felony Counts of Child Molesting, Trial Set for August

ELKHART COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) — A 42-year-old man is facing multiple serious felony charges in an Indiana case involving allegations of child molesting spanning several years.

Authorities say Daniel Zimmerman has been charged with two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting, along with three Level 4 felony counts, according to court records.

TIMELINE OF ALLEGATIONS

Investigators say the allegations stem from incidents that were first reported in 2021, with additional claims emerging again in 2025.

Details about the nature of the allegations and the relationship between the accused and the alleged victim or victims have not been publicly released.

COURT PROCEEDINGS UNDERWAY

Zimmerman made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, where the charges were formally addressed.

A jury trial is currently scheduled for August 3rd, setting the stage for what could be a closely watched case given the severity of the charges.

SERIOUSNESS OF CHARGES

Under Indiana law, Level 1 felony child molesting is among the most serious criminal charges and can carry significant prison time if a defendant is convicted.

Level 4 felony charges also carry substantial penalties, though less severe than Level 1 counts.

WHAT’S NEXT

The case will now move through pretrial proceedings, including potential motions, evidence review, and witness preparation ahead of the August trial date.

As with all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

BOTTOM LINE

An Indiana man is now facing multiple felony child molesting charges tied to allegations spanning several years. With a jury trial set for early August, the case is entering the next phase in the legal process as prosecutors prepare to present evidence in court.