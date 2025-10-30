Indiana Gets New Motto and Economic Development Head

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun announced two key initiatives to bolster Indiana’s economic profile. First, the state will officially embrace the motto “Crossroads of America,” emphasizing its leadership in advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and other industries.

Second, Josh Richardson has been appointed President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), effective immediately. Richardson previously served as Commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development, where he focused on aligning workforce programs with regional growth priorities.

Governor Braun praised Richardson’s track record, saying his leadership will support job creation and strengthen Indiana’s position as a hub for innovation and industry.