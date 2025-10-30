Michigan Legislation Proposes Vape and Weed Transparency

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO)— Michigan lawmakers are discussing Senate Bill 433, which would require the state to provide guidance to parents about the risks of tobacco, vaping, and marijuana products. Public and private schools would distribute the information yearly, beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

Bridge Michigan reports that supporters say the bill will help families have honest conversations with their children and recognize the signs of THC poisoning. “Just as unsecured firearms pose a serious risk to children, so too does THC, cannabis, and vaping,” said Olivia Ponte, legislative liaison for the Michigan Department of Education.

The legislation comes as studies show marijuana vaping is increasingly popular among teens. A University of Michigan study found that 22% of young adults aged 19 to 30 used cannabis, alcohol, or both to help them sleep. National survey data also shows growing vaping rates among eighth, tenth, and twelfth graders who reported using marijuana.

Groups including the Michigan Association of School Boards, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, and the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association have voiced support. The committee has not yet voted on the bill.