Indiana GOP Candidates for Governor Dole Out Grades For Current Administration

The Republican Candidates for Indiana Governor took the stage in Indianapolis, Tuesday night. The debate aired on Fox 59 in Indianapolis, and featured topics like taxes, marijuana, time zones, but an interesting source of division between the candidates was made apparent when they were asked to grade Governor Eric Holcomb’s administration.

Former Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers gave Holcomb an A.

The Former President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation in the Pence Administration, Eric Doden didn’t want to characterize Governor Holcomb’s administration.

U.S. Senator Mike Braun offered a “B minus,” but arguably the most intriguing answer came from Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who offered an “A and a C.”

Crouch explained that Holcomb has been great for economic development but was lacking in his COVID-19 response. Crouch was first elected as Holcomb’s Lt. Governor in 2017.