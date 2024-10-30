Veteran’s National Memorial Shriner to Honor Local Veteran

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A memorial bench honoring Specialist Nicholas A. “Nick” Taylor will be dedicated on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 1 PM at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne.

Specialist Taylor, a beloved son of Berne, made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Afghanistan on July 16, 2012.

The polished black granite bench, funded by the South Adams Football Alumni and local community members, stands as a tribute to Nick’s courage and dedication. Family and friends will share their memories during the ceremony, and the public is encouraged to attend this meaningful event.

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine is located at 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818.