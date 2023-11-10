Indiana Housing Market Continues Stabilization

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While by no means good, realtors in the Hoosier State say that the housing market is continuing to stabilize. October housing metrics in Indiana saw largely negative percentages similar to previous months and most of this year. However, more new pending sales and inventory matched with cheaper price tags showed more market stabilization according to the Indiana Association of Realtors.

October saw 6,267 closed sales, bringing the year’s total sales to 64,267. Listings are just under 80,000 with about 8,000 new listings last month. Both metrics followed the year’s downward trend, as the first 10 months saw 15% and 13% respective drops from last year.

The Fort Wayne metro was one of 10 areas in the country to see the largest year-over-year price increase in existing single-family homes at 12.9%, according to the National Association of Realtors. Six of the 10 markets are located in the Midwest.