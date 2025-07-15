Summer Study Committees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana lawmakers have a list of important topics to go over in the coming months that will help kickstart potential legislation in the upcoming legislative session.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) recently announced this year’s summer study committee assignments for members of the Indiana House of Representatives. These committees will meet through the summer and fall to review the more important issues that are affecting Hoosiers.

“There’s always a lot of preparation that goes into each legislative session, and this year is no different,” Huston said. “We’ll be taking a closer look at several issues impacting Hoosiers, including efforts to improve health care, education, public safety and quality of life. I’m grateful for the dedicated, knowledgeable members of our caucus who will help lead in these areas.”

State Representative Matt Lehman (R-Berne) will serve on multiple committees, including as co-chair of the Artificial Intelligence Task Force, the Commerce and Economic Development Committee, and the Legislative Council.

“Study committees give us the time to look closer at issues that need strong policy solutions, whether it’s health care coverage, adapting to technology or streamlining state government,” Rep. Lehman said during Indiana House Republicans’ weekly podcast “Around the House.”

“We will work through complex problems before heading into the next legislative session,” he added.

State Representative Cindy Ledbetter, of Newburgh, will serve on the Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee. This year, the committee is expected to take a look at youth water safety, maternal health care and more.

“These committees give us the chance to take a closer look at important issues affecting Hoosiers,” she said on the weekly podcast. “I look forward to contributing to the conversations around how we can continue to improve public health and safety and positively impact lives.”

Topics for the summer study committees can be found here. House legislative appointments for each committee are listed here.

Committee hearings and agendas are posted on the Indiana General Assembly’s website at iga.in.gov.