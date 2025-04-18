Indiana-Illinois Commission

STATEHOUSE, (WOWO) — Indiana lawmakers have advanced a proposal to study shifting the state’s border with Illinois.

The Senate passed House Bill 1008 with a 36 to 13 vote. All Democrats and three Republicans opposed it. The bill, written by House Speaker Todd Huston, would create a commission with six members from Indiana and five from Illinois to explore the idea. Governor Mike Braun would be responsible for setting the first meeting by September 1 if the bill becomes law. A change was added to include an extra Indiana member to ensure the group can meet.

Senator Scott Baldwin, who supported the bill, says the commission could start a conversation about allowing certain Illinois counties to join Indiana. He mentioned Iroquois and Madison counties, where some voters have supported leaving Illinois. Supporters say Indiana’s tax structure and economic conditions could appeal to those counties.

Senate Democrats called the bill unnecessary, arguing that the state should prioritize healthcare, housing, and wages. Changing state borders would also require approval from both state legislatures and Congress.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker called the bill “a stunt” and said he’s not concerned. A similar bill in Illinois has not moved forward in committee.

Democrats in Indiana also cited a Ball State study showing that if the counties left Illinois, they would form what would be the second poorest state in the country. The bill is now headed to Governor Braun.