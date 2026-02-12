Indiana Trooper Seriously Injured After Police Vehicle Collision

LAKE COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by another police vehicle following a chase early Monday morning, WNDU reports.

The incident began around 3:30 a.m. when the Lake County Sheriff’s Department pursued a suspect vehicle on I-80 near Kennedy Avenue for a reported traffic violation. Trooper Haddon joined the pursuit near Cline Avenue and Ridge Road.

Authorities said Haddon successfully performed a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the suspect’s vehicle. After exiting his police car and approaching the stopped vehicle, Haddon was reportedly hit by another police vehicle.

Haddon was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He has since been released but is expected to face a lengthy recovery. “We are thankful that Trooper Haddon is expected to make a full recovery,” said Lt. Weems, Commander of the Lowell Post.

The chase and crash are under investigation. Police have not released additional details about the suspect vehicle or the driver involved.

WNDU reports that authorities are reviewing the circumstances of the crash to determine how the trooper was struck and to prevent similar incidents in the future.